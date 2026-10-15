Shree Raam: A part of Santhu will stay with me forever

Actor Shree Raam’s phone has not stopped ringing. From packed theatre visits across Karnataka to neighbouring regions like Anantapur, the actor is experiencing an overwhelming wave of affection after the release of Premada Oorali.
For the actor, formerly known as Shri Mahadev, this breakthrough did not happen overnight. Coming from a television background, he admits that despite proving his mettle in films like Iruvudellava Bittu, Gajanana and Gang, and Hondisi Bareyiri, he was still waiting for the right script, the right team, and the right moment. Now, as audiences flock to cinema halls and shower unconditional love on his grounded portrayal of Santhu, Shree Raam, much like his screen character, remains deeply rooted.
"An actor cannot achieve victory alone," says Shree Raam. "The real credit belongs to the director (Manoj Kumar) and the producer (Devendra Medra Metla). The director believed I could play a farmer and trained me for it. The producer invested in me without worrying about market calculations or star value. They gave me a new lease of life, and I look at them like my parents."
Playing Santhu, a rustic farmer, marked a sharp departure from his earlier urban roles. "Earlier, I played college students where work felt effortless. But here, the role demanded hard physical labour. I grew up in an urban setting, so just tying and handling a lungi was my first big hurdle. I started wearing a lungi in daily life, visiting hotels and meeting friends in it so that it would look natural on screen. What connected with people is Santhu’s innocence. He does not act like a screen hero; he becomes a hero in the viewer’s heart because of his sheer simplicity."
Anchoring that emotional world was veteran actor Rangayana Raghu, whose casting holds a special personal memory for Shree Raam."I was the one who met Rangayana Raghu sir and introduced him to the team. It felt completely overwhelming when he later thanked me so humbly for bringing him this role. I was just fortunate that he agreed. In fact, in my next projects too, I will definitely request my directors and producers to find a character for him so we can collaborate again."
Equally vital to Santhu's journey were the roles of Rukmini and Vasantha, essayed by Thapaswini Poonacha and Ramike Shivu. When asked which of the two he relates to more, Shree Raam laughs, noting how closely both reflect people in his own circle. "I have friends who mirror both personalities, and I genuinely like both traits. When I’m high on energy and in an upbeat mood, I’d hang out with a Vasantha. But when I need to stay calm, grounded, and sober, I’d turn to a Rukmini. Both characters brought distinct emotional balances that made Santhu's rural surroundings feel complete," he explains.
The film's impact has crossed geographical and linguistic borders. Audiences across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and other states are embracing him as their own, while cinema halls across the country and overseas circuits in the US are witnessing housefull shows. What pleases the actor most is that viewers outside Karnataka are actively seeking out the original Kannada version.
"I have never travelled abroad, yet people in distant countries are watching my work on the big screen," he shares. "Kannada cinema is building bridges with people across languages. Without Kannada, I have no journey. That roots me everywhere I go."
Interestingly, viewers across regions draw comparisons to Telugu superstar Prabhas, and several in Karnataka have likened his cadence to the late legendary actor-filmmaker Shankar Nag. Shree Raam takes these remarks with humility and caution.
"People ask if I am enjoying this attention and stardom, but I see it as a responsibility. Today, they recognise my intent and respect my craft. My real journey begins now. I am still living in Premada Oorali and soaking in this love. A part of Santhu will stay with me forever," he signs off.
"It is flattering, but also embarrassing," he admits. "Prabhas is a superstar with his own stature, and Shankar Nag sir is an icon. There is already an original. I don’t want to be a copy or another version of someone else. Even if it is a small version, I want to be my own original self. The comparison helps people feel an immediate familiarity, like seeing someone from their own family. But as an actor, my job is to build my own identity film by film."
With many calls pouring in from various filmmakers across languages, Shree Raam is unwilling to rush his next move. For an actor who spent years waiting for the right tide, the current wave is a reminder of the discipline required ahead.