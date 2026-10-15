Shree Raam: A part of Santhu will stay with me forever

"It is flattering, but also embarrassing," he admits. "Prabhas is a superstar with his own stature, and Shankar Nag sir is an icon. There is already an original. I don’t want to be a copy or another version of someone else. Even if it is a small version, I want to be my own original self. The comparison helps people feel an immediate familiarity, like seeing someone from their own family. But as an actor, my job is to build my own identity film by film."