Gubbi Veeranna’s grandson Shivapradeep to headline Vikram Vedanth

The legacy of iconic Kannada theatre pioneer Gubbi Veeranna continues on the silver screen as his grandson, Shivapradeep, gears up to headline a new emotional family drama titled Vikram Vedanth. Carrying the evocative tagline ‘Hesaralla Ondu Adhyaya’ (Not Just a Name, It’s a Chapter), the project officially went on floors recently with a traditional muhurath ceremony attended by the cast, crew, and well-wishers from the film fraternity.
Produced under the banners of Brahmadeva Productions and Adinath Pictures, the film brings together a meaningful lineage. It is produced by Brahmadevaiah, grandson of Chandanna, one of the foundational stalwarts of the famed Gubbi Nataka Company, and Shivapradeep himself.
Helmed by director Naveen Shakthi, Vikram Vedanth explores the heartfelt, enduring bond between a grandfather and his grandson. Shivapradeep will play the loving grandfather, while young actor Samval S Jain will play a pivotal role as the grandson. Sharing his excitement at the launch, Shivapradeep expressed deep confidence in the script, remarking that the warmth and emotional depth of the narrative will strike an immediate chord with family audiences.
The makers have planned to wrap the shoot in a single schedule around the scenic rural and town landscapes of Kunigal. The story is penned by Bharathi S, with R Mahantesh serving as the associate director. The technical crew of the film includes stunt director Vikram Mor, composer Loki Thavasya, cinematographer Sunil Honnali and editor Sunay S Jain.