Gubbi Veeranna’s grandson Shivapradeep to headline Vikram Vedanth

Produced under the banners of Brahmadeva Productions and Adinath Pictures, the film brings together a meaningful lineage. It is produced by Brahmadevaiah, grandson of Chandanna, one of the foundational stalwarts of the famed Gubbi Nataka Company, and Shivapradeep himself.

Helmed by director Naveen Shakthi, Vikram Vedanth explores the heartfelt, enduring bond between a grandfather and his grandson. Shivapradeep will play the loving grandfather, while young actor Samval S Jain will play a pivotal role as the grandson. Sharing his excitement at the launch, Shivapradeep expressed deep confidence in the script, remarking that the warmth and emotional depth of the narrative will strike an immediate chord with family audiences.