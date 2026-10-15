Khela puts maternal bonds in the spotlight

The trailer launch of director-producer VJ Bharath's Khela had an interesting dynamic. The mothers of the film's cast and crew unveiled the trailer. It was a fitting start for a story built around maternal bonds and family life. Having released the ‘Amma’ track, the film delves into everyday household dynamics, friendship, and affection.
"Though Vihaan Prabhanjan is our hero, the real hero is Swathi, who plays the mother. She didn't just act; she lived the part," says Bharath, adding, "My mother and sister backed me all the way, and that's the only reason this film got made."
Vihaan Prabhanjan, known for the TV serials, Shravani Subramanya and Myna, steps in as the lead. Shivamogga-born Ashika Rao, who marks her debut with the film, says, "It gave me plenty of scope to perform. If you liked the trailer, the film won't disappoint."
Veteran actor Swathi, who anchors the emotional track, called it a must-watch for today’s generation: "Motherhood carries immense weight. The film lays bare what a mother endures for her children."
With Sangeetha Bhat and Yuvaraj Gowda in supporting roles, the film has dialogues written by Pramod Jois, cinematography by Pramod Gowda, and music by MS Thyagaraj.