Enemy Of The Smuggler, starring Saran and Radikaa Sarathkumar, gets release date

IRS officer-turned-director T Samaya Murali's film Enemy Of The Smuggler, starring Saran and Radikaa Sarathkumar, among others, is set to release in theatres on October 30. The film is produced by S Ramprakash under the SR Dream Studios banner. The producer announced the release date while unveiling its trailer on Wednesday.
According to ANI, the film's plot follows two young men hailing from Chennai's slums who work with a Customs officer. Their lives change as they team up with a notorious smuggler for a big assignment, which involves clearing a drug consignment through a port in Gujarat. Soon, they find themselves entangled in an intricate network of organised crime, involving bribery and betrayal.
Dropped out of a 2008 Indian Revenue Service batch, the filmmaker has much experience in cases of Customs and taxation. The film is inspired by cases related to the said law enforcement department that Samaya Murali looked into during his career.
The upcoming film also stars JD Chakravarthy, Lal, Smeha, Jaffer Sadiq, Kaali Venkat, Bala Saravanan, Mime Gopi. Samaya Murali doubles up as the background score composer and a lyricist for the film.
The film is billed as an edge-of-the-seat crime thriller with a blend of action, realistic moments, and suspense. According to the makers, it aims to bring more attention to the less-discussed contributions that Customs has made to India.
On the technical front, Enemy Of The Smuggler also has music director Sam Daniel, cinematographer Ka Win Baskar, editor Sri Watson, and art director Chiti Babu.
Saran was last seen in the Telugu film Seetha Payanam, directed by Arjun and starring Niranjan Sudhindra and Aishwarya Arjun in the lead roles. In Tamil, his last release was Angammal, starring Geetha Kailasam in the titular role.