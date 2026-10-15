Sasikumar's next to be directed by Kannada director Hari Santhosh

Sasikumar was last seen as SI Moosa Raaza in the second season of Vadhandhi. In 2026, he was also seen in Raju Murugan's My Lord, along with Chaithra J Achar. The actor is also awaiting the release of Freedom. The actor is collaborating with Yaathisai director Dharani Rasendran for a new film. He is also reportedly working on a new project with Kannada director Yogaraj Bhat.