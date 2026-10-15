Sasikumar's next to be directed by Kannada director Hari Santhosh

Recently, we reported that Sasikumar will star in a new film which will be backed by the banner behind the actor's films like Vetrivel (2016) and Ayothi (2023). Now the makers have revealed that Kannada director Hari Santhosh will make his Tamil film debut with the upcoming untitled film.
Hari Santhosh made his debut with Alemari (2012) and went on to make films like Victory 2 (2018), College Kumar (2020), and By Two Love (2022).
Ravindran is producing the upcoming film under the Trident Arts banner. Sultan Jasani and Chetan Deolekar are also producing the film under the 6 Dimensons Film and Media banner. Krish K Nagrecha is co-producing the film with Sanjay Vijayaraghavan serving as a creative producer on the film.
Sasikumar was last seen as SI Moosa Raaza in the second season of Vadhandhi. In 2026, he was also seen in Raju Murugan's My Lord, along with Chaithra J Achar. The actor is also awaiting the release of Freedom. The actor is collaborating with Yaathisai director Dharani Rasendran for a new film. He is also reportedly working on a new project with Kannada director Yogaraj Bhat.