Soori-Rajisha's film goes on floors

The untitled film is Soori's seventh film as lead after the two Viduthalai films, Garudan, Kottukkaali, Maaman, and Mandaadi. He was recently seen starring opposite Nivin Pauly in Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai, directed by Ram. Rajisha, meanwhile, was seen in Masthiska Maranam and in a cameo appearance in Sardar 2.