Soori-Rajisha's film goes on floors

The upcoming film starring Soori and Rajisha Vijayan, directed by Ravikumar of Indru Netru Naalai fame, entered production on Wednesday with a ceremony. Tentatively titled Soori 07, Mythri Movie Makers is backing the film. The banner has been behind films like Good Bad Ugly, Dude and the recent hit Modha Rathri.
Speaking at the launch, Ravikumar said Soori's growth has been phenomenal, and that places a "greater responsibility" on his shoulders. This film marks the third film for Ravikumar after Indru Netru Naalai (2015) and Ayalaan (2024).
The untitled film is Soori's seventh film as lead after the two Viduthalai films, Garudan, Kottukkaali, Maaman, and Mandaadi. He was recently seen starring opposite Nivin Pauly in Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai, directed by Ram. Rajisha, meanwhile, was seen in Masthiska Maranam and in a cameo appearance in Sardar 2.
The rest of the cast and crew of Soori 07 are yet to be revealed.