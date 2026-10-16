Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela’s film gets a release date

Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming film with Anurag Basu, where he will be seen sharing screen with Sreeleela, has been a long time in the making. However, on Thursday, the makers of the untitled film announced a release date.
The Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela film will now arrive on April 30, 2027. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film has been billed as a romantic-musical. In the first look of the film, that was unveiled nearly 2 years ago, Kartik seems to be playing a singer as he is seen performing in a concert. He has his beard and hairs grown, covering most of his face. The song is intercut with visuals of him and Sreeleela, who plays his lover. Anurag Basu’s regular collaborator Pritam has been signed to compose music for the film. More details from the project are awaited.
The film has been on the shooting floors for nearly two years now, and several clips from the film’s shoot have been leaked online in the past year or so.
The untitled film will also mark Sreeleela’s Hindi debut. Sreeleela, who is a prominent name in Telugu and Kannada film industry, was last seen in the Pawan Kalyan-starrer Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Her other major film credits include Guntur Kaaram, Bhagavanth Kesari, and Dhamaka.
Kartik Aaryan, meanwhile, has two other major projects in making, with acclaimed filmmakers Kabir Khan and Shimit Amin.