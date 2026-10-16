Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela’s film gets a release date

The Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela film will now arrive on April 30, 2027. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film has been billed as a romantic-musical. In the first look of the film, that was unveiled nearly 2 years ago, Kartik seems to be playing a singer as he is seen performing in a concert. He has his beard and hairs grown, covering most of his face. The song is intercut with visuals of him and Sreeleela, who plays his lover. Anurag Basu’s regular collaborator Pritam has been signed to compose music for the film. More details from the project are awaited.