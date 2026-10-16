Krithi Shetty to make Hindi film debut with Hum Tere Pyaar Mein, Rohit Shetty onboard as presenter

Krithi Shetty, who is a prominent name in Tamil and Telugu cinema, will soon be making her Hindi debut with the film Hum Tere Pyaar Mein. Billed as a romantic entertainer, the film went on floors recently.
Rohit Shetty is presenting the film alongwith AVS Studios and Tudip Entertainment, while Abhishek S Vyas and Dipti Agarwal are onboard as producers. The film is being directed by Vidhi Ghodgaonkar who has worked under Rohit Shetty’s guidance for nearly 17 years previously. Rohit Shetty shared a story on his Instagram page a few hours ago, congratulating Vidhi for a new beginning and sharing a picture of the clapboard from the film’s shoot.
Priyanka Chaudhary is co-producing the film. More details about the primary cast and crew are yet to be announced.
Krithi, who began her film career as a lead actor with the acclaimed 2020 film Uppena, has since worked in many notable films like Shyam Singha Roy (2021), Manamey (2024) and Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) (2025). Her upcoming projects include Genie, where she shares screen with Kalyani Priyadarshan.
Rohit Shetty, meanwhile, is busy finishing shoot for Golmaal 5 that is scheduled for January 2027 release.