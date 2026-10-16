Krithi Shetty to make Hindi film debut with Hum Tere Pyaar Mein, Rohit Shetty onboard as presenter

Rohit Shetty is presenting the film alongwith AVS Studios and Tudip Entertainment, while Abhishek S Vyas and Dipti Agarwal are onboard as producers. The film is being directed by Vidhi Ghodgaonkar who has worked under Rohit Shetty’s guidance for nearly 17 years previously. Rohit Shetty shared a story on his Instagram page a few hours ago, congratulating Vidhi for a new beginning and sharing a picture of the clapboard from the film’s shoot.