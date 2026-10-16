Exclusive | Manjummel Boys director Chidambaram, Anna Ben pair up for romantic drama

Filmmaker Chidambaram, best known for directing Manjummel Boys and Balan: The Boy, is set to play the lead role in an upcoming film directed by debutant Vysakh Reetha. Anna Ben, noted for her performances in Kumbalangi Nights, Helen and Kottukkaali, will play the female lead opposite Chidambaram.
Speaking exclusively to CE, Vysakh described the untitled film as a quirky romantic comedy drama that explores human hunger, postmodern relationships, commitment, capitalism and memory. “At its core, the film is about memory and relationships, and how hunger shapes human behaviour and the way we relate to one another. It’s a fun, entertaining film, but there are also deeper ideas running beneath the surface,” he said.
The ensemble cast also includes Jewel Mary, Jagadish, Prasanth Alexander and Manoj Kana, among others. The film is scripted by Ajith, who previously wrote the 2023 police procedural Purusha Pretham. Ajmal Hasbulla is composing the music, while Rakesh Cherumadom is handling the editing and co-directing the project. Sreelakshmi Athiparambu serves as the chief associate director.
Backed by Jomon Jacob and Vysakh's Reetha Films Ltd, the film is an international co-production between India and the United Kingdom, with KC Pranav Raj attached as the executive producer. With pre-production work in progress, the project is expected to go on floors in January 2027.
Chidambaram made his acting debut earlier this year with Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval-Kunchacko Boban’s Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil, in which he played the antagonist. On the directorial front, he has signed on to helm two films with Kantara actor Rishab Shetty in the lead.
Anna, who was last seen in the Tamil crime comedy Con City, also has an untitled Malayalam mystery thriller directed by Athiran filmmaker Vivek, co-starring Premalu-fame Sangeeth Prathap, and a Tamil romantic comedy opposite Kishore Rajkumar in her upcoming slate.