Manoj Bajpayee’s controversial Ghooskhor Pandat now titled Gajab Raat; release date announced

The Manoj Bajpayee starrer Ghooskhor Pandat, the Netflix film which landed in controversy earlier this year after allegations of defaming the Brahmin community, now has a new title and an OTT premiere date. The thriller, now titled Gajab Raat, will begin streaming on October 23.
Directed by Ritesh Shah, Gajab Raat is billed as a thriller that unfolds over a single night after one decision sets off a chain of events with far-reaching consequences. Telling the story of a cop caught between personal gain and doing what he believes is right, the film promises to be a tense, character-driven thriller where loyalties are tested and every decision carries a price, capturing a night of suspense that will keep audiences guessing until the very end. The makers have also unveiled a new trailer.
Besides Manoj, the thriller also features Saqib Saleem, Akshay Oberoi, Divya Dutta, Kiku Sharda, Shraddha Das, and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the primary cast.
Manoj Bajpayee said, “I have always been drawn to characters who are not easy to define, and this film gave me the opportunity to inhabit a world filled with suspense, moral dilemmas and questions of accountability. What makes the story particularly compelling is how the characters’ motivations gradually reveal themselves. I think audiences will have a lot to discover in Gajab Raat.”
Produced by Friday Film Works, Gajab Raat reunites Neeraj Pandey with Manoj Bajpayee after nearly a decade. The film also marks Neeraj’s fourth collaboration with Netflix after Khakee series, Sikandar Ka Muqaddar and Taskaree.
Neeraj Pandey said on the occasion, “I have always believed that an engaging story should do more than keep you guessing; it should also leave you thinking. Gajab Raat is a thriller where the choices that people make push them to a point where there are no easy answers. The tension comes as much from the moral dilemmas the characters face as from the events unfolding over the course of one night.”