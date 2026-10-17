Matt Reeves says he is 'not leaving The Batman Part II,' as Steven Soderbergh comes in for final stage of production

On Friday, director Matt Reeves offered a clarification regarding his absence from The Batman Part II and the final phase of production on the film, starring Robert Pattinson in the titular role. With reports coming in about Steven Soderbergh stepping in for the last stage of shoot for the film, Reeves wrote on X, "Just to be clear, I am not leaving The Batman Part II. I am profoundly grateful to Steven for coming to my aid during this challenging time to help me finish principal photography. Thank you to all for your concern and well wishes."
Reportedly, Reeves is on a break from the set due to a personal situation. Meanwhile, Soderbergh praised Matt Reeves' work so far on the The Batman Part II, calling it "stunning, intentional, specific and rigorously coherent." Soderbergh added that he aims to create new footage in coordination with Reeves and his filmmaking team that can be integrated into the existing content seamlessly so that they can finish the film in a proper manner.
Known for film such as Erin Brockovich, Traffic, and Ocean's Eleven, among others, Steven Soderbergh is a fan of Reeves' work. According to a studio representative, the Traffic filmmaker himself approached Reeves for help with production, and he will aid the latter in completing the last few weeks of shoot on the film, with DC Studios providing their complete support.
Besides Robert Pattinson, the upcoming sequel to 2022's The Batman also stars Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright, and Andy Serkis, among others. There have been multiple delays to the film since its first announcement at the 2022 CinemaCon event. After multiple postponements, Warner Bros has finally scheduled it for a February 18, 2028, release in theatres.