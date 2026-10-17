Zendaya onboard Alex Garland’s next sci-fi film

Actor Zendaya has been having quite the year so far both on the professional and personal front. She got married to her longtime boyfriend and Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland earlier in the year. The actor has also tasted success with this year's commercial hits such as The Drama, The Odyssey, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. She earned an Emmy nomination for her performance as a drug addict in Euphoria season 3 as well. Now, the actor has landed her next project, this time a science-fiction film with director Alex Garland. It is set to mark Zendaya and Garland's first collaboration.