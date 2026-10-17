Zendaya onboard Alex Garland’s next sci-fi film

Actor Zendaya has been having quite the year so far both on the professional and personal front. She got married to her longtime boyfriend and Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland earlier in the year. The actor has also tasted success with this year's commercial hits such as The Drama, The Odyssey, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. She earned an Emmy nomination for her performance as a drug addict in Euphoria season 3 as well. Now, the actor has landed her next project, this time a science-fiction film with director Alex Garland. It is set to mark Zendaya and Garland's first collaboration.
Known for helming films such as Ex Machina (2014), Annihilation (2018), and Civil War (2024), among others, Garland is set to direct the upcoming film from his own screenplay.
Expected to go on floors next year, the yet-untitled project brings Garland back together with distributor A24 after collaborations on Ex Machina, Men (2022), Civil War, and Warfare (2025). It also reunites Zendaya with A24 after The Drama, where the company acted as a distributor, and Euphoria season 2, where it served as a producer.
The upcoming film brings Alex Garland back to the science-fiction genre after 2014's Ex Machina, although 2018's Annihilation also has sci-fi elements alongside horror-thriller. Further details about the film remain under wraps.
Alex Garland's upcoming projects also include Elden Ring, an adaptation of FromSoftware's video game of the same name. Elden Ring stars Kit Connor of Warfare fame and Ben Whishaw in the lead roles, in addition to Tom Burke, Sonoya Mizuno, Jonathan Pryce, Ruby Cruz, John Hodgkinson, Jefferson Hall, Emma Laird, and Peter Serafinowicz. The video game-based film is expected to have a 2028 release.
On the other hand, Zendaya's upcoming films include Dune: Part Three, directed by Denis Villeneuve.