India’s Oscar entry Gondhal gets pan-India release date

Santosh Davakhar said on the occasion, "When we set out to make Gondhal, our goal was to stay fiercely true to the raw culture, haunting rhythms, and untold layers of our soil. To see this deeply rooted folk-thriller become India's official Oscar entry is an overwhelming honor. "Cinema has no language barriers when the emotion is raw and honest. Now, bringing it to audiences across the country feels like bringing the story back full circle.”