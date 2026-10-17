Gurunandan-Tapashwini's Mr Jack locks release date

The makers of Mr Jack, starring Gurunandan and Premada Oorali-fame Tapashwini Poonacha, have officially locked the release date. The team chose the festive occasion of Dasara to confirm that the comedy drama will open in cinemas on December 4.
Helmed by director Sumanth Gowda, Mr Jack, produced under the Mandimane Talkies banner by Gurunandan in association with his close circle of friends, marks another distinct outing for the actor. The comedy entertainer features a seasoned supporting cast, including Mithra, Gopalakrishna Deshpande, Aravind, Dharmanna Kadur, and Sushmitha Jaggappa.
With Kiran Ravindranath scoring the music, the film has cinematography by Shiva Sena and editing by Vijay Raj.