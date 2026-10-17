Yash hails the runaway success of Premada Oorali

Even while spearheading a massive international canvas with Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, Yash made sure to turn the spotlight squarely back home. The actor-producer for a moment paused discussions around multi-crore numbers to champion the remarkable box-office run of the Kannada film Premada Oorali.
Directed by Manoj Kumar, and produced by Vanilla Entertainments and Janakamma Productions, the rural family drama features Shree Raam, Thapaswini Poonacha, and Ramika Shivu in the lead, with veteran actor Rangayana Raghu anchoring the film, alongside Govinde Gowda, Abhishek Kalmani, and Abhi Mahesh.
Yash revealed that he met the team backstage just moments before the event, noting how infectious their happiness was.
"I just met the Premada Oorali team backstage and saw that genuine joy in their eyes," He added, "For our film industry to truly grow, two things must happen at the same time: we need to go out and break boundaries across the world, but we must also keep strengthening our foundation back home. That happens only when new directors, writers, and actors arrive with fresh ideas, make small-budget films, and win big."
Acknowledging the audience's role in driving the film's theatrical run through word of mouth, Yash said, "I have seen how passionately audiences backed this film, celebrated it, and gave it such strong box-office numbers. When you give this kind of love to a film, it gives people like us the courage to step out and dream even bigger. That support is a debt we can never repay."
The actor, who spent time interacting with the team, patting them on the back for delivering a bona fide hit encouraged them to dream bigger.
What makes its theatrical footprint particularly impressive is the fierce competition it weathered. Even while facing off against heavy hitters like Jailer 2 starring superstar Rajinikanth and Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Ranabaali, Premada Oorali has held its ground, clocking houseful shows and maintaining strong occupancy across Karnataka. Backed by consistent critical acclaim and major ticket sales, the small-budget drama continues its historic run, setting its sights on the ₹100-crore mark.