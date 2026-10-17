Jayasurya’s Mayan first look unveiled

The makers of the Jayasurya-starrer Mayan: Chapter 1, directed by Kalamkaval-fame Jithin K Jose, unveiled the film’s first look on Friday. The poster features Jayasurya as a police officer in khaki uniform, standing in the middle of a road at night with a broken cross in his hand.
The mystery thriller, produced by Rajeev Govindan under the banner of Magic Moon Productions, is slated to hit theatres on December 3. Reports suggest that the film’s story revolves around centuries-old secret rituals and occult practices prevalent in Kerala and other parts of the world. Notably, the film’s first schedule was shot in Russia.
Mayan also stars Nyla Usha, Vijay Babu, Officer on Duty actor Aiswarya Raj and Dies Irae fame Jibin Gopinath in prominent roles. Jithin has co-written the screenplay with veteran filmmaker Raffi.
The film reunites Jithin with several members of his technical crew from Kalamkaval, including cinematographer Faisal Ali, music director Mujeeb Majeed and editor Praveen Prabhakar.
Meanwhile, Jayasurya’s other upcoming film Titans, directed by Anugraheethan Antony filmmaker Prince Joy, is scheduled for release on October 22. The fantasy comedy also stars Vinayakan in a prominent role.