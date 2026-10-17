Naslen's character from Amal Neerad's Bachelor Party D'eux introduced, two new posters unveiled

The makers of Amal Neerad’s upcoming actioner Bachelor Party D’eux introduced Naslen’s character Sony on Friday through two new posters shared on social media. Both posters show the Premalu actor in a stylish look while holding guns in both hands.
Bachelor Party D’eux, which is set to hit screens on November 19, is a spiritual sequel to Amal’s 2012 actioner Bachelor Party. Besides Naslen, the upcoming film features an ensemble cast including Kunchacko Boban, Soubin Shahir, Sharaf U Dheen, Sreenath Bhasi, Chandu Salimkumar, Shine Tom Chacko, Paris Laxmi, Nadiya Moidu, Rajisha Vijayan, Jyothirmayi and Hansika Krishnakumar. Tovino Thomas is also part of the cast, reportedly in a cameo.
The technical crew includes Appu Prabhakar as cinematographer, Vivek Harshan as editor and Christo Xavier as music composer, while Amal’s regular collaborator Unni R has written the dialogues. The film is jointly produced by Amal Neerad Productions, Anwar Rasheed Entertainments and Fahadh Faasil and Friends.
Meanwhile, Naslen will next be seen in the Suriya-starrer Scene, directed by Aavesham filmmaker Jithu Madhavan and co-starring Nazriya Nazim. The film marks the Mollywood Times actor’s Tamil debut and is set to hit theatres on November 6 as a Diwali release.