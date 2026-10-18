‘I don’t enjoy watching myself on screen': Keri Russell

From the college halls of Felicity to the dangerous world of espionage in The Americans, Keri Russell has played characters worlds apart. She now returns again as US diplomat Kate Wyler in Season 4 of The Diplomat, where personal betrayal and political turmoil threaten to undo everything Kate has worked for. In this conversation, Russell talks about the new season, what she learnt about her role from an ambassador in London, and why she is not fond of looking at herself on screen.
What can we expect from Season 4 of The Diplomat?
The same intrigue and suspense as other seasons, and more of everything that makes this show so great. We pick things up right from the end of last season with Kate having found out she has been betrayed by those closest to her, both personally and professionally. Everything she did to avoid an international catastrophe is in tatters. It’s another great season that I know everyone will love.
For those who are still catching up, how would you describe the show?
It’s a fun, exciting, smart and fascinating show set around the US State Department and the life of diplomats and ambassadors who live all over the world. It’s a show about people in powerful positions with important jobs but they’re doing them clumsily.
How is Kate going to deal with the betrayal she must feel over her husband’s actions this season?
It’s a fascinating part of this season and a big moment in their relationship, for sure. Kate is facing two different sides of their relationship. She has made a choice but was it the right choice? And then Hal (Rufus Sewell) needs Kate because he knows he can trust her, in the same way Kate needs Hal, despite all their issues as a couple.
What is it about the character of Kate Wyler that appeals to you?
I just love how human she is, despite the world she finds herself in. Kate is a problem-solver. She’s ruthless at what she does but she’s also clumsy and uncomfortable in her surroundings. She makes mistakes, she says or does the wrong thing and that often causes problems for the people around her, which is why she has never been the boss.
Did you always know that this was a role that you were going to be able to develop over the years?
I hoped so. I mean, I knew the writing was amazing and we had a story to tell but you never know how something will be received. It’s exciting to be back with Season 4 and we’re still hopeful for more. We must have been doing something right because people want to see more.
You won your first Screen Actors Guild Award for your performance last season. How was that moment for you?
Just amazing. You never expect to win awards or even be nominated so it’s such a shock and an honour when you do. It felt like recognition for all of us who work so hard to make this show what it is and for the real diplomats behind the scenes that people hardly know about.
What did you know about the world of diplomats and ambassadors before the show?
Not so much because it’s not a world we are supposed to know much about. I have learned that to be an ambassador is to give up any kind of normal life. These people have to be able to work anywhere at any time. They speak multiple languages and deal with all kinds of situations.
How do you cope with all the political jargon you have to speak as part of your role?
It’s tough. It’s a lot of jargon and diplomatic speech. The language is a huge part of the show and the character. There are so many facts and figures, acronyms, complicated names and everything else. It’s a challenge to get it all out to make it sound like you know what you’re talking about. It’s also a challenge not to break the character and start laughing. That happens a lot!
Is Kate based on anyone real in the diplomatic world?
I wouldn’t say it’s based on her but I learned a lot from Jane D Hartley, who is a real American ambassador working in London. I got to hang out with her and see how brilliant she is and how people in her position have to be so perfect at everything they do. It’s like everything is easy for them—the way they dress, the way they remember everyone’s names, how they know exactly what to say and what not to. Kate is a version of that but of course, it is behind the scenes that all the chaos and the drama takes place.
The Diplomat is shot in the UK. How is it like working there?
It’s a long way to come for someone who has three kids but I love it. My partner (actor Matthew Rhys) is Welsh so it’s great family time for us also.
You have been involved with some huge blockbuster films and TV projects. How does The Diplomat compare?
Oh, it’s up there at the top. It’s so well written and the people I get to work with are just so talented and brilliant. I have been lucky to have been involved with some amazing projects and then The Diplomat came right out of the blue, when I was least expecting it. I remember reading the script for the first time and I knew it was special and that I had to somehow do it.
It’s exactly 20 years since Mission: Impossible. What are your memories of being part of that franchise?
I just remember how fun it was. My first day shooting was me jumping off an exploding building strapped to Tom Cruise (laughs). It was so weird. I was looking at JJ (director JJ Abrams) and he was laughing so hard. But of course Tom does all his own stunts, which meant I had to too. It was terrifying but fun.
Do you enjoy watching yourself on screen?
I don’t, not one bit. I don’t watch myself...ever... unless I absolutely have to.