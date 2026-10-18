‘I don’t enjoy watching myself on screen': Keri Russell

From the college halls of Felicity to the dangerous world of espionage in The Americans, Keri Russell has played characters worlds apart. She now returns again as US diplomat Kate Wyler in Season 4 of The Diplomat, where personal betrayal and political turmoil threaten to undo everything Kate has worked for. In this conversation, Russell talks about the new season, what she learnt about her role from an ambassador in London, and why she is not fond of looking at herself on screen.

What can we expect from Season 4 of The Diplomat?

The same intrigue and suspense as other seasons, and more of everything that makes this show so great. We pick things up right from the end of last season with Kate having found out she has been betrayed by those closest to her, both personally and professionally. Everything she did to avoid an international catastrophe is in tatters. It’s another great season that I know everyone will love.

For those who are still catching up, how would you describe the show?

It’s a fun, exciting, smart and fascinating show set around the US State Department and the life of diplomats and ambassadors who live all over the world. It’s a show about people in powerful positions with important jobs but they’re doing them clumsily.