India’s Birds In The Dark wins big at Busan International Film Festival

In a major moment for independent cinema in India, Shashank Walia’s Birds in the Dark (Hanere De Panchi) has won multiple honours at Busan. Winning the prestigious New Currents Award and the Songwon Vision Audience Award at the 31st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), the film has received prize money totalling 30 million South Korean won.

The New Currents Award recognises debut directors while the Songwon Vision Audience Award is decided by audience votes. The double recognition marks a significant achievement for the Punjabi-language feature, following its World Premiere in the festival’s Vision section.

Shot in black and white and set in rural Punjab, Birds in the Dark features Mauli Singh, Sapna Das, Harwinder Singh Aujila, Navdeep Bajwa and Shahnawaz Bhat. The film explores the intersections of gender, caste, class, labour, justice and love, weaving a deeply human story from the social and emotional landscapes of its setting.

The film is produced by Reema Kaur for Two Black Squares, and Hansal Mehta and Sahil Saigal for True Story Films. Kaur has also edited the film.