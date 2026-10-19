Antonio Banderas joins Nicolas Cage in True Detective season 5

On Saturday, the makers of True Detective season 5 confirmed the casting of Nicolas Cage and revealed that Antonio Banderas is also set to join Cage in the upcoming instalment of the long-running series. They also revealed that production on the fifth season, featuring Cage and Banderas as the headliners, will commence next year. According to reports, Banderas will ply Rai Garcia in the upcoming season, with Cage portraying Henry Logan.
Reports say that the upcoming season is set to bring back True Detective: Night Country showrunner Issa Lopez. Writer-director Lopez also serves as an executive producer for True Detective season 5 along with screenwriter Daniel Zelman, Kathleen McCaffrey, Mari Jo Winkler, Nicolas Cage, Antonio Banderas, Richard Brown, Steve Golin, Nic Pizzolatto, and Cary Joji Fukunaga.
Original True Detective stars Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson are also part of the upcoming season as executive producers. Reportedly, it will be set in Jamaica Bay, an estuary in New York.
Debuted in 2014 on HBO, True Detective is a six-time Emmy Award winning series. While the series received 41 Emmy Award nominations, it earned six wins, which include one for actor Jodie Foster for her performance in the fourth season. According to data from HBO, Foster's True Detective: Night Country is the most-viewed instalment in the history of the series and it has around 13 million viewers across platforms.
Banderas is best known for his roles in The Mask of Zorro (1998) and its 2005 sequel The Legend of Zorro, in addition to his voice role as Puss in Boots in its standalone outings and the Shrek series of films. Last featured in Tony, the film based on celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, the actor's upcoming films include Up Against It, which recently had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.
On the other hand, Nicolas Cage was last seen in the titular role of Spider-Noir. Cage has several films at various stages of production, including Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, Lords of War, Madden, Fortitude, Parish, and Best Pancakes in the County.