Antonio Banderas joins Nicolas Cage in True Detective season 5

Banderas is best known for his roles in The Mask of Zorro (1998) and its 2005 sequel The Legend of Zorro, in addition to his voice role as Puss in Boots in its standalone outings and the Shrek series of films. Last featured in Tony, the film based on celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, the actor's upcoming films include Up Against It, which recently had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.