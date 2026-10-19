Bheem & Rao is not pan-India, but National cinema: Vasisshta Simha

For Vasisshta, announcing the project on his birthday makes it special, and he admits he didn't pick this film as part of a career strategy. "It is a statement about what we need today," he says, and adds, "This is the need of the hour for our country, and it is serious work. When people like your work on screen, you cannot just do films for numbers or money. I am not interested in that. Whether it's a main lead, villain, or character role, the size of the part doesn't matter to me as long as the story has value. I love my country, and when a story like this came along, I simply could not say no."