Bell Bottom maker’s next, Hubballi Hunters, locks December release date

Producer Santhosh Kumar KC, best known for backing the retro crime comedy Bell Bottom, has locked the release date for his next production venture, Hubballi Hunters. Directed by Samarth B Kadkol, who previously helmed the Diganth-starrer Edagaiye Apaghatakke Karana, the film is set to arrive on the big screen across Karnataka on December 11.
Set against the authentic backdrop of North Karnataka, Hubballi Hunters is billed as a rooted narrative steeped in the region’s culture and ethos. To preserve visual and conversational authenticity, the makers completed extensive shooting schedules in live locations across Hubballi, Sirsi, and Dharwad.
The film features an ensemble lead by Pramod Shetty, Achyuth Kumar, Chetan Marambeed, Krishna Hebbale, Pavan Kulkarni, Sumith Sankoji, Naman Arora, Dhanyashree Sujith, Ramesh Bhat, and Vanu Patil. The project also marks the silver-screen transition for several popular social media content creators.
Samarth B Kadkol has conceptualised the story, while penning the dialogues alongside Rahul V Parvatikar, Amit Karvkar, and Chetan Marambeed. The technical crew includes cinematographer Abhimanyu Sadanandan, art director Dharani Gangeputra, editors Suresh Mallaiah and Aakash Hiremath, and composers Prasanna Keshava and Sujith Sreedhar.