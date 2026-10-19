Bigg Boss-fame Thandav Ram's Bamboo Savari up for release

As Thandav Ram’s television stint in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13 keeps him firmly in the spotlight, the makers of Bamboo Savari, directed by Arya M Mahesh, are leveraging his visibility to bring the film to the big screen.
The production house has released the film's first single, 'Govinda Govinda,' which stands out for its street-smart colloquial flavour and relatable humour. While AM Neel has composed the music, G Nandakumar has choreographed the song, and Dr V Nagendra Prasad has penned the lyrics. Rooted in situational comedy, the number delivers a candid, satirical spin on contemporary romance, breakups, and modern relationship philosophy.
The lyrical video showcases Thandav Ram alongside Deepak, Vardhan, Gilli Nata, and V Nagendra Prasad. Produced by S Venkatesh and co-produced by G Muniraju under the Udayadeepa Movies banner, Bamboo Savaari features an ensemble cast that includes Aadyapriya, Bindu Nagaraj, and Anuprema. With post-production work progressing at a brisk pace, the makers are slated to bring Bamboo Savari to the big screen later this year.