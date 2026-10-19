Bigg Boss-fame Thandav Ram's Bamboo Savari up for release

The production house has released the film's first single, 'Govinda Govinda,' which stands out for its street-smart colloquial flavour and relatable humour. While AM Neel has composed the music, G Nandakumar has choreographed the song, and Dr V Nagendra Prasad has penned the lyrics. Rooted in situational comedy, the number delivers a candid, satirical spin on contemporary romance, breakups, and modern relationship philosophy.