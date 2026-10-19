Ramesh Indira expands the eerie universe of Ayyana Mane with a six-episode sequel

The shadowy corridors of Ayyana Mane are set to welcome viewers back into their claustrophobic embrace once again. Director Ramesh Indira is returning to helm Ayyana Mane 2, the sophomore instalment of the acclaimed Kannada psychological mystery series. Backed by Shruthi Naidu Productions, the six-episode limited series is primed to stream on ZEE5, doubling down on the atmospheric dread, folklore, and domestic paranoia that defined its predecessor.
Set against the ominous temporal backdrop of Mahalaya Amavasye, the new chapter reignites an unresolved cold case—the mysterious death of Nagalambike. Rather than relying solely on supernatural tropes, the narrative pivots around psychological disintegration. When Poorni begins to experience disturbing visions, a wave of suspicion tears through the joint family, placing Jaaji, played by Kushee Ravi, right at the centre of an unfolding domestic storm.
For Kushee, slipping back into Jaaji’s shoes meant exploring the vulnerabilities of impending motherhood alongside survival instincts. "Jaaji is pushed to discover an inner resilience she didn’t know she possessed," says the actor. "What makes this season compelling is that she isn't just reacting to the terror around her; she is confronting it head-on."
Opposite her, Akshay Nayak reprises his role as Dushyant, a man whose steadfast loyalty to his family is tested as buried betrayals surface. "Dushyant’s journey is emotionally demanding because the threats aren't merely external—they strike at the core of the relationships he holds dearest," Nayak notes.
By grounding eerie omens in intimate, culturally rooted family dynamics, Ramesh Indira looks to push the envelope for regional OTT thrillers, presenting a tightly wound six-part narrative where the real horror stems from who within the household can truly be trusted.