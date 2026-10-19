Apeksha Porwal on Jailer 2: Superstar is a small word for Rajinikanth sir

She further elaborates that she pinched herself to be sharing a space with multiple stars. She adds that she wasn't intimidated by their presence and was kind and helpful to her. "Mithun sir, as you know, is a mass action star. During a shot, he advised me to hold the sword and swing it in a certain manner to look stylish and ooze swag. I am a fan of Ramya (Krishnan) mam for her performance in Baahubali. They were all very kind to me." It is natural for an actor wanting to be seen more. While sharing space with stars can be exciting, it can also make an actor concerned about how much attention their role will get. Apeksha, however, had no such worries. "While shooting I was aware that I was performing an all important stunt sequence in the climax. So I did not worry about how much of a presence would be retained. That being said, Jailer 2 is a long movie, so it is the director's call on how much to leave out and retain. I just focused on my job and put my best foot forward."