Sony Pictures Networks India's Rajaraman S: We want all our shows to have a finite arc

Rajaraman also shares how Samantha’s presence in MasterChef gives the Tamil reimagining of the popular global cooking show a unique identity. “Look at her story! It starts off in Pallavaram, and now, she is one of the most famous Tamil people in cinema and on social media. When she narrates her personal stories, she immediately connects with people. She is such an impressive role model. This will be a very inspirational show with food at the core, and rooted in Tamil emotions,” he says, and reveals that the understanding of the market is what made them go for journalist-actor Rangaraj Pandey to host the Tamil version of the hugely popular true crime series, Crime Patrol. “The right choices for a new brand are not about what you do, but what you say no to. We have positioned ourselves as a television channel with a large-screen core. We are looking at long-form story narration, but that doesn’t mean the adjacent content will just be scene edits as micro clips, or putting the same content on YouTube for people to catch up. We aren’t looking at micro-dramas right now either. Our focus is the long-form story narration,” says Rajaraman.