Arjun Das-Madhumita's next titled John Doe

The upcoming film headlined by Arjun Das and directed by Madhumita has been titled John Doe, the makers announced on Sunday. It was previously reported that the actor-director duo were to join for the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Angamaly Diaries (2017). However, there is no update on the film.
Expected to be a crime thriller, John Doe also stars Sanchana Natarajan and Srishti. The film is produced by Prasad Devineni and Shobu Yarlagadda of Arka Mediaworks.
Madhumita has co-written the story and screenplay with Nicholas Chevaillier, with composer Mujeeb Majeed, cinematographer Preetha Jayaraman, editor Vijay Venkataraman, and stunt choreographer Dinesh Subbarayan on the technical team.
Madhumita last directed Kaalidhar Laapata (2025), the Hindi remake of her 2019 film K.D. She made her debut with Parthiban-Chaya Singh starrer Vallamai Tharayo and went on to direct Kola Kolaya Mundhirika (2010) and Moone Moonu Varthai (2015). She also helmed the segment Mouname Paarvayaai from the anthology Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadha. Interestingly, Arjun Das had starred in another segment of the show.
Arjun had two releases this year: Con City and Once More. Very recently, he, alongside Aishwarya Lekshmi, starred in the Netflix series #Love, directed by Balaji Mohan.