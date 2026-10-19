Dorothy on OTT: Here's where you can watch Karthik Subbaraj's drama

Four weeks after its theatrical release, Karthik Subbaraj's Dorothy is set to premiere on Netflix on October 23. While the streamer did not make an official announcement through social media, it has listed the film in its library.
Karthik Subbaraj has written the screenplay from a story by Saravanan Chandran and himself. Dorothy follows the life changing journey of two friends Karthi and Subbu, after a woman changes their views on life.
The cast of the film includes Sananth, Rishikanth, Keerthy Suresh, Muthukumar, Ramachandran Durairaj, Jeeva Subramanian, Gajaraj, and Soundararaja.
Ilaiyaraaja has composed music for Dorothy, and has written lyrics for the soundtrack. The crew of the film includes cinematographer S Thirunavukkarrasu, editor Ganesh Siva, production designer Kumar Gangappan, and stunt choreographer Dinesh Subbarayan.
Karthik Subbaraj has produced the fiilm under his Dhammam Films banner. Other producers include Guneet Monga and Aachin Jain who backed the film under the Sikhya Entertainment banner, and Jyoti Deshpande for the Jio Studios banner.
CE's review of the film includes, "The mere existence of Dorothy in this defiant form, in this suffocating space, and in this unforgiving world is the greatest defiance of the violence of acceptance."