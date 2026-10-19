Puri Jagannadh wraps up shooting of Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Slum Dog

On Saturday, the film's makers announced that its final schedule has been completed in Hyderabad, marking the end of the entire shoot. Known for his powerful stories and distinctive screen presentation, Puri Jagannadh has crafted the film to appeal to audiences across all sections. The character-introduction videos released so far have offered a glimpse into the unique personalities of the film's characters. The makers are now gearing up to announce the release date and kick-start the film's promotional campaign.