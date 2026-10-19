Puri Jagannadh wraps up shooting of Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Slum Dog

Director Puri Jagannadh has joined hands with versatile actor Vijay Sethupathi for the first time for their upcoming film Slum Dog: 33 Temple Road. The film is produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under the Puri Connects banner, and it has Samyuktha playing the female lead and Tabu, too, in a crucial role.
On Saturday, the film's makers announced that its final schedule has been completed in Hyderabad, marking the end of the entire shoot. Known for his powerful stories and distinctive screen presentation, Puri Jagannadh has crafted the film to appeal to audiences across all sections. The character-introduction videos released so far have offered a glimpse into the unique personalities of the film's characters. The makers are now gearing up to announce the release date and kick-start the film's promotional campaign.
This marks the first time Vijay Sethupathi has played the lead role in a film directed by Puri Jagannadh. The pan-India action drama will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.
Actors such as Duniya Vijay, Zarina Wahab, Brahmaji and VTV Ganesh will be seen in key roles of the film. The glimpses released so far suggest that every character has a significant role in it.
On the technical front, Sam K Naidu is handling the cinematography, while Harshavardhan Rameshwar is composing the music. Santhosh Nujilla is the editor, and Anil Paduri is supervising the visual effects.
Last seen in a cameo role in Jailer 2, opposite Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming films also include Arasan with Vetri Maaran, Inji Vellam with Mani Ratnam, Pocket Novel with his Super Deluxe director Thiagarajan Kumararaja, and Train with filmmaker Mysskin. He is also expected to return to Raj and DK's Prime Video series Farzi for a second season with Shahid Kapoor.