Tennis drama series Rally in works

Prime Video has greenlit a new Young Adult Tennis drama series, Rally, helmed by Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries and We Were Liars). Tennis legend Andre Agassi has been attached as an executive producer.
The series is centred around a hyper-competitive elite tennis academy where ambitious young players face the fact that they are playing one of the loneliest sports in the world. This could also result in them sacrificing connections and relationships that make victories worthy.
Rally is the second series marking the collaboration between Prime Video and Plec, after We Were Liars, which returns for its second season.
The series is written and showrun by Plec based on the experiences of Entertainment 360's Guymon Casady in the elite tennis academy culture. Speaking about the show, Casady said it is a "remarkable privilege" to be working with "master storyteller" Julie Plec and "unmatched, authentic perspective of a true legend like Andre Agassi."
Plec's other notable credits include The Originals (2013-18), Legacies (2018-22), and Scream films.