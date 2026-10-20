I want to try out different kinds of cinema: Samarjit Lankesh

The official teaser for Guddada Bhootha opens on an intriguing note, drawing viewers in with an investigation board pinned with crime-scene photos, old newspaper clippings, and a court petition seeking to reopen the 1999 Bhagavathar murder case. A voiceover sets the mood, noting that every major event leaves an indelible footprint and setting up an intense 26-year-old cold-case investigation. The visuals quickly plunge into a gritty, rain-drenched coastal world, nocturnal violence, and buried family secrets, with Samarjit Lankesh leading the charge in uniform as PSI Alok. While the concluding glimpses of traditional divine rituals and trance may momentarily bring Kantara to mind, the makers clarify that the film steers clear of public Kola or fire rituals, grounding its folklore strictly in intimate household Mane Daiva worship through the sacred Hombale (areca flower) tradition.
Talking about the film, Samarjit shares that Guddada Bhootha, his third feature, takes him down an experimental track away from run-of-the-mill commercial cinema. Structured as a crime suspense thriller, the film avoids a routine female lead because the investigative plot simply did not need one. "I look at scripts purely as an audience member, and I found this story gripping, engaging, and full of genuine suspense," he says. Looking back at his career approach, he points out that sharing screen space with a superstar like Mohanlal in Vrushabha showed him how to back diverse stories without fearing stereotypes. "As a beginner, I want to try out different kinds of cinema. Working with any director comes down to finding that common wavelength and bonding. Once that wavelength is in place, the work on set happens naturally, and that made this journey memorable for me."
Director Bharath S Navunda clarifies that while the title and coastal setting draw inspiration from the 1993 classic, Guddada Bhootha is an original murder mystery inspired by real events, deliberately steering clear of regular commercial tropes. "Samarjit exceeded my expectations with a calm, mature performance as a cop, and we cast mostly theatre artistes to keep the suspense intact," Bharath shares. The story of Guddada Bhootha unfolds across six eras—spanning the 15th century, 1956, 1999, 2010, 2015, and 2026—centering on intimate household Mane Daiva rituals using folk instruments like the shehnai, thase, and thambori. With cinematography by Dipa Kumar, music by Srihari Bharath, and editing by Shashidhar, the film is currently wrapping up post-production.
Producer NM Kantharaj, who is bankrolling the project under NMK Cinemas, was open about the lessons learned from his debut venture Forest and how they shaped his second outing. "My first production, Forest, was a big learning experience, and the shoot stretched across two years," says Kantharaj. "This time, I moved straight to Gandhinagar to handle things personally." He also spoke warmly of the young actor's discipline on set. "Samarjit showed great commitment. For the climax portion, he worked out for three months to build a six-pack. During our shoot in Sirsi, he travelled around 75 to 80 kilometres from the shooting spot every day just to access a gym, without asking for extra convenience charges. As for the release, we want the CGI to be seamless on screen. I plan to announce the release date only after 90 per cent of the visual effects work is done," he concluded.