I want to try out different kinds of cinema: Samarjit Lankesh

Producer NM Kantharaj, who is bankrolling the project under NMK Cinemas, was open about the lessons learned from his debut venture Forest and how they shaped his second outing. "My first production, Forest, was a big learning experience, and the shoot stretched across two years," says Kantharaj. "This time, I moved straight to Gandhinagar to handle things personally." He also spoke warmly of the young actor's discipline on set. "Samarjit showed great commitment. For the climax portion, he worked out for three months to build a six-pack. During our shoot in Sirsi, he travelled around 75 to 80 kilometres from the shooting spot every day just to access a gym, without asking for extra convenience charges. As for the release, we want the CGI to be seamless on screen. I plan to announce the release date only after 90 per cent of the visual effects work is done," he concluded.