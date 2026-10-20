Shivarajkumar, Vasisshta Simha reunite for R Chandru’s OM

Shivarajkumar and Vasisshta N. Simha, seen together in films like Mufti (2017), Tagaru (2018), and Kavacha (2019), are reuniting for director R Chandru’s upcoming film, Original Monster (OM).
Makers RC Studios announced Vasishta's casting by releasing a character poster. Presented by Anand Pandit and produced by Yamuna Chandru, the film is being shot simultaneously in Kannada and Hindi.
In their earlier outings, the two frequently faced off as rivals, most notably in Tagaru, where Vasisshta played the antagonist Chitte opposite Shivarajkumar. While the makers have not revealed details about Vasishta's role in OM, his addition expands a cast that also includes Telugu actor Sunil.
Speaking about joining the project, Vasisshta said, "I have wanted to work with R Chandru for a long time. Getting this opportunity and acting alongside Shivanna again is a great feeling."
The team has wrapped the first schedule and will begin the second leg of filming on October 25, with Shivarajkumar, Sunil, and Vasisshta all taking part. OM has music composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematography by AJ, with more casting announcements expected as production moves forward.