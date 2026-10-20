Techie Vani Satish collaborates with Vijay Prakash on Ninnantha Aparoopa 5.1

Unveiling the single, Vijay Prakash was quick to acknowledge her perseverance. "Talent is common, but making time for it alongside a corporate career requires true grit," he noted, decoding the song's quirky suffix: "The '5.1' tag stands for the five years spent developing the composition and an additional month taken to shoot it." Reflecting on his own artistic choices, the singer added, "Acting opportunities did come my way from prominent directors, but performance on screen is not my forte. Music remains my only focus. While people often ask when I will compose again after Andar Bahar, I am waiting for an out-and-out musical subject to take that plunge."