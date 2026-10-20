Techie Vani Satish collaborates with Vijay Prakash on Ninnantha Aparoopa 5.1

Balancing a demanding IT career in the United States while pursuing independent music is no small feat, but Davangere-born Vani Satish has managed to bridge the two worlds. Her latest venture is Ninnantha Aparoopa 5.1, an independent single she composed and rendered. The song also features popular playback singer Vijay Prakash on vocals. Released by Dwaar Music, the track has lyrics penned by Pramod Maravanthe and music arrangement by Harshavardhan Raj.
The music video was shot in Portland, Oregon. For Vani, this track marks the fulfilment of a long-nurtured ambition. "The idea took shape five years ago during my time touring with composer Mano Murthy's troupe," says Vani. "When I shared the concept with Vijay Prakash after a concert, he immediately backed it. The song is designed as a ballet-style romantic melody that carries an emotional pulse."
Unveiling the single, Vijay Prakash was quick to acknowledge her perseverance. "Talent is common, but making time for it alongside a corporate career requires true grit," he noted, decoding the song's quirky suffix: "The '5.1' tag stands for the five years spent developing the composition and an additional month taken to shoot it." Reflecting on his own artistic choices, the singer added, "Acting opportunities did come my way from prominent directors, but performance on screen is not my forte. Music remains my only focus. While people often ask when I will compose again after Andar Bahar, I am waiting for an out-and-out musical subject to take that plunge."