V Nagendra Prasad to launch his son Utsav in Shubha-Laabha

For any filmmaker, directing a film is a craft, but directing one’s own son is a matter of heart. Noted lyricist-director Kaviratna Dr V Nagendra Prasad is experiencing that joy as he launches his son, Utsav Prasad, as a lead actor in his upcoming directorial venture. The journey took its first official step around the festive occasion of Dasara with the muhurath. Lovely Star Prem sounded the clapboard and veteran filmmaker S Mahendar rolled the camera, and the film officially took flight.
Produced by Yamuna Prasad under the Riya Combines banner, the project brings together an experienced crew including dialogue writer Vijayanand, music composer V Harikrishna, editor Suresh Urs, and cinematographer Uppi.
Nagendra Prasad opened up about directing his son, the family's artistic inclination, and what makes Shubha-Laabha a unique attempt.
"When children grow up in a cinema household, cinema runs naturally in their blood. My daughter, Dvivija Swaroopa (Riya Archana), has already proven her mettle by winning the Best Child Actor award at a children’s film festival for Gandhi Mathu Note. With Utsav, the passion for screen presence came up very early. But my first instruction to him was clear: 'Complete your studies first.' He respected that. He finished his BBM and enrolled in an MBA. Alongside, out of pure personal interest, he trained in martial arts under Chamaraj master and took dance lessons under Rudra master."
Sharing how he decided to cast Utsav for Shubha-Laabha, the filmmaker said, "This was never planned as a launch vehicle. Shubha-Laabha is a two-character journey film that revolves around an elderly gentleman, played by veteran actor Dattanna, and a young boy who has just finished his graduation. While developing the script at home, Utsav would often listen and share his thoughts on how a boy from his generation thinks and reacts. His Gen-Z perspective brought real freshness to the discussions. I suddenly realised that the character I had written on paper was standing right in front of me. That very night, I made up my mind to cast him."
Talking about the soul of Shubha-Laabha, the director mentioned, "This is an emotional, slice-of-life story rooted entirely in human bonds and family relationships. We have already completed initial recces and will begin filming across locations in Bijapur, Badami, Sindagi, and Bagalkote. The plan is to wrap the entire shoot by the end of December."