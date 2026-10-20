V Nagendra Prasad to launch his son Utsav in Shubha-Laabha

Sharing how he decided to cast Utsav for Shubha-Laabha, the filmmaker said, "This was never planned as a launch vehicle. Shubha-Laabha is a two-character journey film that revolves around an elderly gentleman, played by veteran actor Dattanna, and a young boy who has just finished his graduation. While developing the script at home, Utsav would often listen and share his thoughts on how a boy from his generation thinks and reacts. His Gen-Z perspective brought real freshness to the discussions. I suddenly realised that the character I had written on paper was standing right in front of me. That very night, I made up my mind to cast him."