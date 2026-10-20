Vinay Chandrahasa’s Nenapadalu Shakuntale wraps shoot

Team Nenapadalu Shakuntale has wrapped up filming. Presented by Kiran Hallimysuru and backed by Vismaya K under the banner Vismaya Ventures, the project marks the return of the production team behind Salt after a five-year hiatus. Co-written by Vinay Chandrahasa and Viraj Kolatlu, the film is helmed by Vinay Chandrahasa. The makers describe it as a poetic romance on the lines of emotional dramas like Dia and Love Mocktail, acting as a contemporary reflection of the classical Gandharva Vivaha of Dushyanta and Shakuntala, built around memory, connection, and longing.