Vinay Chandrahasa’s Nenapadalu Shakuntale wraps shoot

Team Nenapadalu Shakuntale has wrapped up filming. Presented by Kiran Hallimysuru and backed by Vismaya K under the banner Vismaya Ventures, the project marks the return of the production team behind Salt after a five-year hiatus. Co-written by Vinay Chandrahasa and Viraj Kolatlu, the film is helmed by Vinay Chandrahasa. The makers describe it as a poetic romance on the lines of emotional dramas like Dia and Love Mocktail, acting as a contemporary reflection of the classical Gandharva Vivaha of Dushyanta and Shakuntala, built around memory, connection, and longing.
The story centres on Parthasarathi, an ambitious startup founder dealing with heartbreak. Seeking an escape, he retreats to his elder sister’s countryside home, where a chance encounter with a young woman at an old library alters his life. The shoot was completed in 36 days across Mysuru, Kodachadri, and Kodlipete. While Viraj Kolatlu makes his debut as the lead alongside Kavya Bhagavanth, the cast also features Tabla Nani, Mandya Ramesh, Spandana Prasad, Sunethra Pandit, Moogu Suresh, and newcomer Harshavardhana Prasad.
Nenapadalu Shakuntale has cinematography by Vishal Kumar Gowda and music composed by Prasannakumar MS, with lyrics by Pramod Maravanthe. The film is currently in post-production and is eyeing a November release across Karnataka.