Saiju Kurup to headline Bafana United, first look out

Saiju Kurup’s upcoming film, titled Bafana United, was announced on Sunday, with the actor unveiling its first look through social media. The poster features Saiju riding a bike with two teenagers seated behind him. Sharing the poster, Saiju wrote, “Coming soon #bafanaunited ❤️ #football #teenagers.” While plot details remain under wraps, the hashtags suggest that the film could revolve around football and teenagers.