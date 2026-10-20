Saiju Kurup to headline Bafana United, first look out

Saiju Kurup’s upcoming film, titled Bafana United, was announced on Sunday, with the actor unveiling its first look through social media. The poster features Saiju riding a bike with two teenagers seated behind him. Sharing the poster, Saiju wrote, “Coming soon #bafanaunited ❤️ #football #teenagers.” While plot details remain under wraps, the hashtags suggest that the film could revolve around football and teenagers.
Bafana United is directed by Nazer Irimbiliyam and Dr Haris KT, who have co-written the screenplay with Munvar Valanchery. On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Sharon Sreenivas, editing by Akhil Zonu and music by Vishnu Shivashankar.
It is backed by Dr Arjun Parameswar and Thwayib Munavar under the banner of Imak Productions. Further details about the cast, genre, plot and release plans are yet to be announced.
Having recently wrapped up filming an untitled detective comedy, Saiju has several other projects lined up in various stages of production. These include Rajesh Nair’s Harivarasanam, PS Arjun’s Saakshikal, Aamir Pallikkal’s Prempaatta and Krishnadas Murali's Rasaleela, the third instalment in the Bharathanatyam franchise, among others.