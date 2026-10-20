Dileep’s upcoming film Henok goes on floors

Dileep’s upcoming film Henok began shooting in Alappuzha on Monday following a traditional pooja ceremony attended by the cast and crew. The makers also unveiled the title poster, which features a wasp-like insect. Billed as a whodunnit mystery thriller, the upcoming film is directed by Ullas Krishna, who made his directorial debut with the 2024 fantasy thriller Pushpaka Vimanam.
Dileep plays a forensic surgeon in Henok, which carries the tagline ‘The Man in the Mist’. The title draws inspiration from the biblical figure Enoch, whose name is associated with one who walks with God. According to the makers, the film explores questions of justice through the journey of its protagonist, and the story revolves around an investigation into a mysterious incident, with each clue leading to further questions.
Jointly scripted by Ullas and Robin, Henok also stars Johnny Antony, Emil George, Arjun Radhakrishnan, Grace Antony, Manoj K U, Sudhi Kopa, Prarthana Sandeep, Sruthy Jayan, Shaju Sreedhar, Raghunath Paleri, Nisthar Sait, Pramod Veliyanad, Sohan Seenulal, Vinod Kedamangalam and Asha Madathil Sreekanth in prominent roles. On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Shaji Kumar, editing by Shafeeque V B and music by Mujeeb Majeed. The project will be shot across Alappuzha, Kuttanad and Pune.
M Star Entertainments is producing Henok, with Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films handling distribution. The banners had previously joined hands to co-produce Varane Avashyamund and Kurup, both starring Dulquer.
Meanwhile, Dileep is awaiting the release of Neekkam, directed by debutant Jagan Shaji Kailas, son of veteran filmmaker Shaji Kailas.