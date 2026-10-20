Sreenath Bhasi's character from Amal Neerad's Bachelor Party D’eux introduced, two new poster unveiled

Bachelor Party D’eux also stars Kunchacko Boban, Chandhu Salimkumar, Shine Tom Chacko, Paris Laxmi, Nadiya Moidu, Rajisha Vijayan, Jyothirmayi and Hansika Krishnakumar in key roles, with Tovino Thomas playing a cameo. Produced jointly by Amal Neerad Productions, Anwar Rasheed Entertainments and Fahadh Faasil and Friends, the film is a spiritual sequel to Amal’s 2012 film Bachelor Party. The technical crew includes cinematographer Appu Prabhakar, editor Vivek Harshan and music composer Christo Xavier. Amal’s regular collaborator Unni R has penned the dialogues. It is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 19.