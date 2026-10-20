Sreenath Bhasi's character from Amal Neerad's Bachelor Party D’eux introduced, two new poster unveiled

The makers of Amal Neerad’s upcoming actioner Bachelor Party D’eux unveiled two new posters on Monday, introducing Sreenath Bhasi’s character, Xavi. Both posters feature the Kumbalangi Nights actor in a stylish avatar, holding a gun in each hand. Earlier, the makers shared separate character introduction posters featuring Naslen, Soubin Shahir and Sharaf U Dheen. They play Sony, Dani, and Pappan, respectively.
Bachelor Party D’eux also stars Kunchacko Boban, Chandhu Salimkumar, Shine Tom Chacko, Paris Laxmi, Nadiya Moidu, Rajisha Vijayan, Jyothirmayi and Hansika Krishnakumar in key roles, with Tovino Thomas playing a cameo. Produced jointly by Amal Neerad Productions, Anwar Rasheed Entertainments and Fahadh Faasil and Friends, the film is a spiritual sequel to Amal’s 2012 film Bachelor Party. The technical crew includes cinematographer Appu Prabhakar, editor Vivek Harshan and music composer Christo Xavier. Amal’s regular collaborator Unni R has penned the dialogues. It is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 19.
Meanwhile, Sreenath Bhasi is awaiting the release of Udumbanchola Vision and Orijinal, which are slated to open in theatres on October 22 and 23, respectively.