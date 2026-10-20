Riteish Deshmukh joins Ram Pothineni's RAPO23

The makers of RAPO23 have announced that Riteish Deshmukh has joined the cast of the film. Ram Pothineni, who headlines the film, is also making his debut as a director.
While details about Riteish's character haven't been revealed, the makers say that he is playing a pivotal role in the film. The makers made the announcement by releasing a BTS video of the actor joining the on-going Hyderabad schedule of the film.
Also part of the cast is Samyuktha, who was last seen in Akhanda 2 and Nari Nari Naduma Murari.
With Sam CS composing music for RAPO23, the crew of the film also includes cinematographer Thirunavukarasu, production designer AS Prakash, and action choreographers Peter Hein, Vikram Mor and Kevin.
Krishna Pothineni is producing the upcoming film under the Rapo Cinematics banner.
Earlier in 2026, Riteish saw the release of his sophomore directorial Raja Shivaji, which he produced, co-wrote, and headlined. Riteish was also seen in Dhamaal 4.