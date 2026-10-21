Gwyneth Paltrow to lead The Apology

Following the two-season order by Netflix for the upcoming drama series The Apology, it has been announced that Gwyneth Paltrow will take on her first lead television role with this show.
The Iron Man actor had starred in notable supporting roles in series like Glee and Netflix's The Politicians. She has not led a small-screen show before.
The series has Paltrow play Evelyn Amspoker, mother of a son who was slain 18 years ago. The cold case comes to life after a stranger appears and justice seems possible. However, Evelyn and her husband take the law into their own hands after they learn that the convict is getting away with a reduced sentence.
The Apology hails from creator, writer, and showrunner Joe Murtagh (The Woman in the Wall) and director Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round).
Popular for Emma, The Talented Mr Ripley, and Sliding Doors, Paltrow was last seen in Marty Supreme, opposite Timothee Chalamet and Josh Safdie.