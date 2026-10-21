Tom Holland, Drew Pearce team up for Penthouse

Tom Holland is producing and starring in the upcoming Sony Pictures thriller Penthouse, which is being written by Drew Pearce (Iron Man 3 and The Fall Guy). Holland and Pearce are also attached to the film in the capacity of producers with their respective banners, Billy17 and Pearce's Point Of No Return.
The film marks Holland's continued collaboration with Sony Pictures, with his Spider-Man: Brand New Day grossing over $2 billion worldwide. The actor is also in the company's next film about Fred Astaire, starring alongside Margaret Qualley, Talia Ryder, and Sabrina Carpenter.
In addition to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Holland also starred in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. Meanwhile, Pearce is also known for writing Hobbs & Shaw and directing Hotel Artemis. His next project is The Thomas Crown Affair, which Michael B Jordan is directing and producing. The film is set for release in March 2027.