Gulshan Devaiah: An actor achieves diversity only after 15-20 years

There are some projects which require intensive preparation for both the makers and the actors. For Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota (2019), Gulshan Devaiah learnt how to ‘fake’ Karate for four months, finding the character from outside in. For Guns & Gulaabs (2023), the actor had to figure out the psyche of a psychopathic killer. However, with his next film Little Thomas, set to release on October 23, it’s more about keeping it simple and truthful, Gulshan says. The actor, who plays Desmond Miranda, the idealist underdog father of 7-year-old protagonist Thomas, adds, “Little Thomas just required me to go back to my childhood and remember similar things. Also, I identified early on that Desmond is a bigger version of Thomas – he has that innocent view of the world, with a little naivety. There is not much difference between them besides age. He knows Thomas, that is why he also thinks and worries about what Thomas is thinking. The mother is the only one who lives in reality. I just had to keep that truthfulness, and keep reminding myself never to leave that atmosphere of the script.”