Cinema Without Borders: Young and innocent - Ah Girl

After travelling the world over, most recently at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), Ang’s debut feature finally plays at home in the Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF) where it will be competing in the Asian Competition section. Childhood is often said to be all about simplicity and innocence, playfulness and wonder and a sense of adventure and the joy of discovery and, most of all, love, care and nurture. Ang’s Ah Girl shows the problematic side of growing up amid adults with complicated relationship issues who have onerous responsibilities to fulfil and financial hardships to deal with. The coming-of-age drama is inspired by the filmmaker’s own childhood in the 90s Singapore. Ah Girl is like any other child, playing, dancing and fighting with her younger sister Ah Tian. The adults confound and confuse her. A father who is with a different woman every so often and a mother who has moved out and has them over on weekends. The grandmother who looks after is ailing herself. It makes Ah Girl question adults: Why are they always lying? Then an unpleasant, unsettling and life-altering moment changes everything, bringing out her anger, rebelliousness and the deepest of fears, of being separated from the one she holds the most dear.