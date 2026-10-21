Entertainment

Santhanam's next titled Athisaya Piravi; first look out

Santhanam's upcoming film, now titled Athisaya Piravi, is his 20th film as a lead
Santhanam in the first look poster for Athisaya Piravi
Santhanam in the first look poster for Athisaya Piravi
Cinema Express Desk
Updated on
1 min read

On Monday we reported that Santhanam's upcoming film has wrapped production. Now, the makers have revealed that the film is titled Athisaya Piravi.

The makers also released the first look at the film, which features Santhanam cruising an ambulance amidst a nebulous vortex. Athisaya Piravi is being billed as a science fiction film, which also features elements of comedy and mystery. Sudhaman Krishna is making his debut as a director with the upcoming film.

The cast of Athisaya Piravi also includes Gopika Ramesh, Vetri, Smruthi Venkat, Jenson Dhivakar, Redin Kingsley, George Maryan, Pradeep Antony, Fouzee, and TSR.

GV Prakash Kumar is onboard the film's crew as a composer. Director of photography Richard M Nathan, editor Praveen KL, art director Jacki, and action choreographer Dhilip Subbarayan, round out the crew of Athisaya Piravi.

KJ Ganesh is producing the film under the Venus Infotainment banner along with Vijay K Celliah, who producer under the K7 Studios banner.

Santhanam's Santa 20 wraps filming
Santhanam
Athisaya Piravi

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