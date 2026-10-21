Sasikumar-Hari Santhosh film goes on floors

Production on Sasikumar's next film, written and directed by Kannada filmmaker Hari Santhosh, is underway after a pooja ceremony, its makers announced on Tuesday. The film marks the 22nd production venture of Trident Arts, the banner behind Sasikumar's own 2016 film Vetrivel and 2023 drama Ayothi. As reported earlier, the yet-untitled project marks the Tamil debut of Hari Santhosh, known for his Kannada films such as Alemari (2012), Victory 2 (2018), and By Two Love (2022), as well as his Telugu-Tamil feature College Kumar (2020).