Sasikumar-Hari Santhosh film goes on floors

Production on Sasikumar's next film, written and directed by Kannada filmmaker Hari Santhosh, is underway after a pooja ceremony, its makers announced on Tuesday. The film marks the 22nd production venture of Trident Arts, the banner behind Sasikumar's own 2016 film Vetrivel and 2023 drama Ayothi. As reported earlier, the yet-untitled project marks the Tamil debut of Hari Santhosh, known for his Kannada films such as Alemari (2012), Victory 2 (2018), and By Two Love (2022), as well as his Telugu-Tamil feature College Kumar (2020).
The upcoming film also stars Narain, Anjali Nair, Swasika, Nandita Swetha, Harishankar Narayanan, Hareesh Peradi, Thenappan PL, Shalini Saroj, and Jasmine Kaur. It is produced by Ravindran under Trident Arts, in association with Chetan Deolekar of 6 Dimensons Film and Media. Krish K Nagrecha is co-producing the film, which has Sanjay Vijayaraghavan serving as a creative producer.
On the technical front, the film has composer Ghibran, cinematographer Aravinnd Singh, editor San Lokesh, art director G Durairaj, and action choreographer Abishek Srinivas.
The makers are yet to reveal further details about the film, including information about its story and release date.
Sasikumar was last seen as sub inspector Moosa Raaza in the Prime Video series Vadhandhi: The Mystery of Mani. On the film front, his last release was My Lord, directed by Raju Murugan and co-starring Chaithra J Achar.
The actor's upcoming films include the long-awaited Freedom and a project with Yaathisai director Dharani Rasendran. Freedom was initially scheduled to hit theatres in July last year but faced a delay, reportedly because of production and financial issues. The makers of Freedom, directed by Sathyasiva and also starring Lijomol Jose, are yet to announce a new release date. According to reports, Sasikumar is also set to star in a film, directed by Kannada filmmaker Yogaraj Bhat.