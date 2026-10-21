Vetri to star in Enquiry

Actor Vetri announced his new film, titled Enquiry, through social media on Tuesday. The film is directed by Murugan Rajendran, known for helming the 2020 film Cocktail, starring Yogi Babu. In the caption for the announcement, the actor teased the film's genre by writing, "A gripping new chapter begins." He made the announcement with a title picture, which contains a spot of blood. Judging by the title, the caption, and the photograph, it appears to be an investigation thriller.
On the technical front, the film has cinematographer KK, composer Vibin Baskar, editor Biju V Don Bosco, and art directors Suresh Kallery and Sagg Sriji.
Enquiry marks the second venture of On The Table Productions. It is produced by Malaisamy AM Raja. The makers are yet to announce further details about the film, including information about the additional cast members and the story. In the latest announcement, they said that will reveal further details about the film in the near future.
Vetri was last seen in the film Lakshmikanthan Kolai Vazhakku, which hit theatres earlier this year. The actor has multiple films waiting for release. He will next be seen in Black Gold, which is expected to have a November 13 release in theatres. He also has the investigative thriller Buried and the long-delayed Iravu up next, both of which are yet to have release dates.