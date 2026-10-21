'Young Sheldon' star Iain Armitage says he was happy about show ending

LOS ANGELES: Actor Iain Armitage, who played the titular role in "Young Sheldon", the super successful spin-off of the show "Big Bang Theory", is happy that the show ended in 2024 after a seven-season run.
In an interview featured in Jessica Radloff's oral history, "Young Sheldon: The (Juicier-Than-Meemaw's-Brisket) Inside Story of the Hit Comedy", Armitage, now 18, said he wasn't "going home and crying all day" like some of his co-workers at the news of the series ending, the US Weekly reported.
"Looking back now, it's nostalgic sad," Armitage said.
"Like, I miss working at Warner Bros. I miss the crew and the people I love. I love the act of acting. I love doing it. It's fun. But not really specific moments. More the overall thing," he said.
"Plus, I wanted to be in Virginia. I wanted to be traveling, and I'm happy to do whatever movie comes up. And my mom has always imbued me with a very healthy sense of ephemerality, and the fact that nothing good can last and everything changes, and that's a good thing," he said.
"I would hate to be on a show playing 23-year-old Sheldon. That would suck. I wouldn't want to do that," he said.
Armitage signed on to play the role of genius young boy when he was just eight-year-old.
In a previously released excerpt of Radloff's novel, Armitage said that while it was a "complete privilege" to be on the show, it was a "big undertaking for an 8-year-old."
Actor Lance Barber, who played George Sr, Sheldon father on the show, said in the book that Armitage was ready to move on to something else.
"I always did the best that I could, and sometimes kids are not perfect. I was grateful to the people who understood that and gave me grace," he said.
The popularity of "Young Sheldon" inspired its own spinoff, "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage", a series focused on Sheldon's siblings.
It premiered in 2024.