'Young Sheldon' star Iain Armitage says he was happy about show ending

LOS ANGELES: Actor Iain Armitage, who played the titular role in "Young Sheldon", the super successful spin-off of the show "Big Bang Theory", is happy that the show ended in 2024 after a seven-season run.

In an interview featured in Jessica Radloff's oral history, "Young Sheldon: The (Juicier-Than-Meemaw's-Brisket) Inside Story of the Hit Comedy", Armitage, now 18, said he wasn't "going home and crying all day" like some of his co-workers at the news of the series ending, the US Weekly reported.

"Looking back now, it's nostalgic sad," Armitage said.

"Like, I miss working at Warner Bros. I miss the crew and the people I love. I love the act of acting. I love doing it. It's fun. But not really specific moments. More the overall thing," he said.

"Plus, I wanted to be in Virginia. I wanted to be traveling, and I'm happy to do whatever movie comes up. And my mom has always imbued me with a very healthy sense of ephemerality, and the fact that nothing good can last and everything changes, and that's a good thing," he said.

"I would hate to be on a show playing 23-year-old Sheldon. That would suck. I wouldn't want to do that," he said.