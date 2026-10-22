Denzel Washington joins hands with Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning director for new film

Denzel Washington is all set to lead a new thriller, which will be directed by Christopher McQuarrie. The filmmaker is known for his work in the Mission: Impossible franchise, and for writing the Oscar nominated scripts of The Usual Suspects (1995) and Top Gun: Maverick (2022).
Deadline reported that McQuarrie will direct the film from a script by Scott Barkan and Gregg Zehentner. Washington will play a former police detective, whose life sentence in prison is cut short for a compassionate release after being diagnosed for terminal cancer. While trying to foster a relationship with his estranged daughter and grandson, he has to grapple with his dark past, which has caught up to him.
McQuarrie is also producing the upcoming untitled film along with his wife, Heather. United Artists, Hungry Bull Productions, and Mainstay Entertainment are the banners backing the film. The upcoming film is set to release on October 1, 2027.
McQuarrie has directed every film in the Mission: Impossible franchise, beginning with Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation (2015).
Meanwhile, Washington will star in Netflix's The Take, which was formerly titled Here Comes The Flood, along with Robert Pattinson and Daisy Edgar-Jones. He also reunited with director Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, The Equalizer trilogy) for a film centred on Hannibal of Carthage. But production on the film has been paused due to financial constraints.