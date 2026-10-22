Nee Nange Allava gets a release date

The makers of Nee Nange Allava have officially confirmed the film's theatrical release date. The action-drama, starring Rahul Arcot and Kaashima in the lead roles, is scheduled for a statewide release on November 13. The announcement was made on the festive occasion of Dasara.
Directed by Manoj P Nadalumane, who previously helmed Aana and Mariy, the film is produced by Jayarama Devasamudra under the Suram Movies banner. The producer has previously backed Nidradevi Next Door and has projects like LSD, Naakutanthi, and Ugrayudham in the pipeline.
According to director Manoj P Nadalumane, Nee Nange Allava blends action elements with a socially relevant message, conceived as a drama suitable for family audiences. The makers noted that the songs released so far have received an encouraging response.
The cast also includes Arathi Padubidri, Tarak Master, Bhavana Chandra, and Rohit. On the technical front, the film has music by Suraj Jois, cinematography by Uday Leela, and editing by Nagendra Ujjani.