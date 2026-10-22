Siddu Moolimani’s next titled Dear Baby

Written and directed by newcomer Pruthvi Ram PM, Dear Baby is produced Local Talkies, with Sumedha S Athreya on board as executive producer.The short teaser sets a somber, suspenseful tone right from the outset, leaning into provocative taglines that read: “The night that altered many fates” and “A price on hope, a profit from business.” The lines hint at a premise wrapped around human vulnerability, illegal trades, and moral compromises where personal desperation meets cold commerce. With music melody scored by composer Navaneeth Sham, the film's cinemattography by Ganesh Mahabala stars Ananya Amar opposite Siddu, alongside a supporting cast drawn from seasoned theatre and indie circuits, including Veera, Shrunga BV, Medini Kelamane, Rekha Kudligi, Baby Yashika, and Narayana Swamy.